COVID-19 vaccination site opens at Old North Church in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents over the age of 75 can now get the COVID-19 vaccine at the Old North Church in Boston’s North End, as well as at the NEW Health clinic in Charlestown.

NEW Health, a federally qualified health center and an affiliate of Massachusetts General Hospital and Boston Medical Center, launched its Community Vaccination Program on Tuesday in an effort to provide vaccines to eligible residents of the North End and Charlestown.

“They’re our most precious asset in this community and what better place than the Old North Church to do it in,” North End Waterfront Health CEO James Luisi said.

Appointments are required and individuals must be registered with Mass General Brigham.

Residents looking to reserve an appointment can call 617-724-8725 for the North End location and 857-238-1141 for the Charlestown location. They will then be prompted to leave a message with their information and a patient service representative will call back to schedule an appointment.

The North End site will be opened on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Charlestown site at 15 Tufts St. will run a schedule based on need and vaccine availability.

“It’ll give you freedom, the same way we did it in the Old North Church cause that’s where free started, it’ll give you the freedom to feel safer to go outside and shopping and seeing relatives,” Luisi said. “So I tell everyone do it, it’s worth it.”

People who are not registered with Mass General Brigham can call 866-211-6588 to register.

