COVID-19 vaccination site opens at Old North Church in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents over the age of 75 can now get the COVID-19 vaccine at the Old North Church in Boston’s North End, as well as at the NEW Health clinic in Charlestown.

NEW Health, a federally qualified health center and an affiliate of Massachusetts General Hospital and Boston Medical Center, launched its Community Vaccination Program on Tuesday in an effort to provide vaccines to eligible residents of the North End and Charlestown.

Appointments are required and individuals must be registered with Mass General Brigham.

Residents looking to reserve an appointment can call 617-724-8725 for the North End location and 857-238-1141 for the Charlestown location. They will then be prompted to leave a message with their information and a patient service representative will call back to schedule an appointment.

The North End site will be opened on Tuesdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Charlestown site at 15 Tufts St. will run a schedule based on need and vaccine availability.

People who are not registered with Mass General Brigham can call 866-211-6588 to register.

