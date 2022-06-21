NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Children as young as 6 months can now receive a COVID-19 vaccine, as doctors urge parents to vaccinate their young children. Temple Beth Shalom in Needham is offering vaccines for young children from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Over the weekend, the FDA and CDC approved COVID-19 doses for children between 6 months and 4 years old, potentially affecting 20 million kids. Doctors said COVID-19 has become an increasing cause of death among young children and said parents should make appointments.

“We’ve been waiting for this! This is the last group to get vaccinated that’s unvaccinated,” said Dr. Vandana Madhavan, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at MGH. “Between 1- to 4-year-olds, COVID-19 has become the fifth leading cause of death since the onset of the pandemic, so this does have an impact on children.”

Medical officials said they were working to make COVID-19 clinics friendly and appealing to young patients.

“When the kids have the vaccination, the parents will be holding the kid and the vaccine won’t hurt very much,” said Dr. Gary Trey of the Holtzman Medical Group. “We’re going to have teddy bears there and vaccinate them in front of the kids, and the kids are welcome to bring stuffed animals to show them how the vaccines are given in order to make them less scared.”

