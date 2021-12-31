BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Michelle Wu announced Thursday that people attending First Night Boston will have the opportunity to get vaccinated at two nearby walk-in clinics.

“We are in a winter surge driven by the omicron variant and we need to take action to protect ourselves, our families, and our communities at large,” Wu said.

From noon to 7 p.m. in Copley Square near the BosTix booth, children and adults will be able to get vaccinated thanks to a partnership with Whittier Street Health Center.

“The Whittier Street Health Center is thrilled to support Mayor Wu’s efforts to increase access to COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters,” said Frederica Williams, President & CEO of Whittier Street Health Center. “COVID-19 vaccines are effective and can reduce the risk of getting and spreading the virus that causes COVID-19, and prevent severe illness. As we make new year’s resolutions, we hope that COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, masking, social distancing and hand washing will be part of your new year’s goals to stay safe and healthy.”

Following the fireworks celebration at 7 p.m., vaccinations will resume for people 12 years and older until 11 p.m. inside the Boston Public Library’s Central Library in Copley Square through Boston Emergency Medical Services and the Boston Public Health Commission.

“This is really important that we want to make sure people that are coming, visiting Boston, coming into the city to enjoy the time with your family and friends remember that there will be a vaccination and booster clinic right on site,” Wu said. “We hope you take advantage of it.”

In addition to offering these clinics amid the surge of COVID-19 cases, city officials also announced that they are shifting indoor activities outdoors.

Anyone who is feeling unwell or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are asked not to attend any First Night events.

The Boston Police Department will be present during the festivities. They are reminding attendees not to consume alcohol, not to fly drones at any activities, to dress accordingly for the weather, and to report any suspicious activity.

“The Boston Police Department, working with our public and private security partners, have come up with a comprehensive safety and security plan to ensure a secure family friendly environment for all participants, visitors and spectators alike,” said Boston Police Superintendent Gerard Bailey. “As we celebrate the start of the New Year, please take all the necessary precautions to keep yourself and others safe.”

First Night festivities will impact traffic and parking in the Back Bay as well as on Boston’s waterfront. People coming into the city to celebrate are strongly encouraged not to drive. Details on parking and traffic restrictions can be found here.

More information about First Night Boston and its events can be found here.

We’re thrilled to share that we’ll provide on-site vaccinations and boosters in Copley Square tomorrow, and tomorrow night in @BPLBoston. Thank you @CityOfBoston & @MayorWu! #firstnightboston pic.twitter.com/ka7PxoLoWr — FirstNight (@FirstNight) December 30, 2021

