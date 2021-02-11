COVID-19 vaccine appointments now available at some Mass. pharmacies

BOSTON (WHDH) - Those eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine may soon be able to at nearby pharmacies across Massachusetts.

Thousands of appointment slots for the vaccine were made available on Thursday at local drugstores.

These vaccines are being made available for those 75 and older.

Seven Hannafords Supermarkets are among those now receiving doses of the vaccine to administer to residents.

These supermarkets had to invest in special freezers for the Moderna vaccine which must be stored in cold temperatures.

“We hired new people and we brought some people back from retirement to help us out with the rollout of the immunization programs,” Hannaford Pharmacy District Manager Nathaniel Sides told 7News.

Other pharmacies that are expected to administer the vaccine include CVS, Walgreens, Wegmans and Stop and Shop. The number of doses is expected to increase as the state and federal government acquire more of the vaccine.

Patients looking to get inoculated at their local Hannafords are being asked to have their IDs ready and an insurance card on hand if they have one.

Patients must first book their appointment online at Hannaford.com.

CVS said it is waiting for doses from the federal government before being able to administer vaccines to patients.

About 30 CVS pharmacies across the state expect to administer vaccines once they become available.

“Today was when we rolled out the available appointments to the public, and it’s scheduled to roll out tomorrow and we’re super excited,” CVS Pharmacy Manager Vicki Saengkheune said.

Those looking to book an appointment at a nearby CVS can do so online or by speaking to a representative after calling the 1-800-shop-CVS number.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)