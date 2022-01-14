BOSTON (WHDH) - Today is the last day Massachusetts residents will be able to secure proof of vaccination before the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for indoor spaces goes into effect in Brookline, Boston, and Salem this weekend.

Beginning on Saturday, workers and patrons age 12 and up will be required to show proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to gain entry into indoor spaces in these communities — including restaurants, bars, nightclubs, fitness facilities, and entertainment venues.

Acceptable forms of proof of vaccination include the CDC vaccination card, a photo of the card, any official immunization record or digital image from a pharmacy or health care provider, or on any COVID-19 vaccine verification app.

At Health Works Fitness Club in Brookline, gym members scan their card every time they check in and their electronic profile pops up. Beginning tomorrow, their profile will note whether they are vaccinated against COVID-19.

“You show proof of vaccine upon your first arrival starting after tomorrow. We mark that in our system and then you don’t have to show us proof after that,” said Britney Marenna, assistant manager at Health Works.

Brookline gym member Ann Sanders said she isn’t phased she will have to prove her vaccine status starting this weekend.

“You’ve got to show IDs and proof of other kinds of things throughout your life,” said Sanders.

Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration on Monday announced a new tool that provides Massachusetts residents a way to digitally access their COVID-19 vaccine card and vaccination history.

All city workers will also be required to show proof of vaccination before the mandate goes into effect.

