(WHDH)– Coronavirus concerns are forcing two Commuter Rail lines to run reduced rides.

The Haverhill and Worcester lines will operate on an adjusted winter schedule for two weeks starting Monday due to a lack of workforce availability.

Normal service will resume when staffing struggles are resolved.

