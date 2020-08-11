‘COVID is not going anywhere’: New map highlights high-risk Mass. communities

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker announced Tuesday that the public will now have access to a regularly updated map that shows the level of COVID-19 risk in each community as state leaders work to reduce virus transmission in high-risk areas.

The new map shows that Chelsea, Everett, Lynn and Revere have the highest coronavirus risk with more than 8 cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks. There are 29 other communities in the moderate risk zone, with four to eight cases per 100,000 people.

In total, 318 communities have less than four cases per 100,000 people, putting them in the low risk zone.

Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito have reached out to the municipality leaders who are experiencing moderate and high risk to discuss how the state can help them reduce cases.

“Working with our colleagues and our local government is our key strategy in developing solutions to unique challenges that they face,” Baker said during a news conference at the State House. “Every community is different but this could include additional testing, tracing and isolation resources, and we’re also implementing stepped-up enforcement measures and we’ll also work with these communities on messaging and other communication strategies as we and they see fit.”

An enforcement team consisting of multiple state agencies such as the Department of Public Health and state police will be implemented to ramp up enforcement statewide and to coordinate local intervention efforts that make the most sense for each individual high-risk community.

This team will be allowed to fine restaurants, suspend or cancel liquor licenses, shut down businesses, and close parks or playgrounds.

The latest 7-day positive test rate dropped down to 1.8 percent but Baker is reminding all residents that even if their town or city is not at a higher risk, that they should still be following the state guidelines put in place.

“Regardless of where your community sits, COVID is not going away,” he said. “Your actions, no matter where you live or where you work, will determine in many respects whether and how this virus spreads.”

New restrictions went into effect Tuesday, including a limit of 50 people for outdoor gatherings on public and private property and the requirement of face coverings where more than 10 people from different households will be mixing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)