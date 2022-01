NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Bristol County Sheriff’s Office K-9s visited Norton Middle School Wednesday to sniff out traces of the coronavirus.

K-9s Huntah and Duke detected COVID-19 on a few seats in the auditorium as well as a few spots in some offices used by staff, according to the sheriff’s office.

They say that overall the school was in great shape.

K9s Huntah and Duke visited Norton Middle School today for some Covid-detection work. Thanks to Supt. Baeta and everyone from @NortonSchools and @FIU_Forensics for the help. pic.twitter.com/5NdOgIQP2W — Bristol County Sheriff's Office (@BristolSheriff) January 5, 2022

