WANTAGE, N.J. (WHDH) — A cow in New Jersey avoided a trip to a slaughterhouse when it jumped off the second story of a transport truck early Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a report of an injured cow on the highway learned that the animal had kicked its way out of the truck and was trotting down the road.

Members of the Skylands Animal Sanctuary And Rescue also arrived on scene to take the cow to a veterinarian.

Now the animal, named Brianna, lives in an isolation pen at the sanctuary where employees say she is safe.

