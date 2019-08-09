LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WHDH) — A miniature cow found in the median of a highway got to go on a car ride with two Arkansas State Police troopers on Monday.

A frantic family called state police last Saturday to report that their cow with a purple halter had got loose on Interstate 30. They had reportedly searched the area on foot with no luck.

Troopers spent the next two days patrolling the highway in hopes of finding the animal.

A state police corporal spotted the cow in the median on Monday and tried to figure out the best solution to get her back to her owner.

He contacted an off-duty trooper who he knew had a truck and together they helped the scared cow into the passenger’s seat.

The off-duty trooper took her back to his house to get some food and water as they waited for the family to arrive.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)