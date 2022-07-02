BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston officials condemned a hate group marching in the city on Saturday, saying their beliefs go against everything the city stands for.

The white supremacist group Patriot Front gathered in several areas, including City Hall plaza and Copley Square, carrying shields and covering their faces.

“When we march, we don’t hide our faces. Your hate is as cowardly as it is disgusting, and it goes against all that Boston stands for,” Mayor Michelle Wu tweeted.

“It’s critical to call out hate and intimidation when we see it, educate children on horrors of the past and stand with the Jewish community, our immigrant neighbors and communities of color,” City Councilor Ed Flynn tweeted.

