‘Cowardly:’ Boston officials blast vandals of Puerto Rican Veterans Memorial

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating vandalism of Boston’s Puerto Rican Veterans Memorial on Sunday, which city officials decried as a “cowardly” act.

Officers responding to reports of vandalism at the monument, located at 1440 Washington St., at 11:30 a.m. found two pillars had been knocked over and the Puerto Rican flag had been lowered until it touched the ground, police said.

Members of the monument’s board worked to repair the damage and police are investigating. In a statement, Mayor Marty Walsh said he was “disgusted by this act of vandalism,” and City Councilor Ed Flynn slammed the vandals.

“It’s very cowardly for anyone to even consider to do something like this,” said Flynn, a veteran. “It hurts our Gold Star families, every day for them is Memorial Day.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)