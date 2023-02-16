A Florida pilot crashed his small plane into a pasture Wednesday, where he was greeted by nearby cows and a donkey.

David Lahman says he was trying to stop at the airport to refuel, but his GPS took him the the pasture instead.

Lahman was able to the animals as he was landing, but soon after they came up to inspect the damage.

The cause of the crash was determined to be an accident, according to officials. Lahman says he is grateful no one was hurt.

“I’ve been flying for 60 years. This is the first incident I’ve had,” he said. “So, yeah, I do feel lucky. I feel fortunate.”

