LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A pair of cows are on the loose in Littleton after they managed to evade police officers and local farmers who attempted to wrangle them overnight.

Officers last spotted the cows in the area of Ayer and Spectacle Pond roads before they slipped away into the woods, according to the Littleton Police Department.

It’s not clear where the cows escaped from.

Anyone who sees the cows is urged to refrain from approaching them and instead call Littleton police at 978-540-2300.

