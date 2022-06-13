SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Swampscott man received a puncture wound in his leg after he was bitten by a coyote near his car.

According to Swampscott Police, the man was outside the Paradise Road Santander Bank at around 6 a.m., talking on his phone and not paying attention to his surroundings. While he was on the phone, a coyote approached him from behind and bit him on the leg. The man then grabbed a wooden pole and chased the coyote into the woods. He told police the coyote seemed young and healthy.

Although the man received a puncture wound, he denied medical attention at the scene and said he would take himself to the ER. He will likely be proactively treated for rabies because it is unknown whether that coyote has the disease.

An animal control officer is actively searching for the coyote.

