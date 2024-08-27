MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - A jogger in Marblehead was bitten Monday night by what officials believe was a coyote, according to the Marblehead Police Department.

The person was bitten on Brown Street on Marblehead Neck and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said in a statement.

After an investigation by Marblehead Animal Control, officials determined that the biting animal could’ve been a coyote.

Police are unsure whether the coyote is rabid.

“It’s possible that this is an isolated incident and the coyote was startled by the jogger,” police said in the statement.

Residents on the Neck are asked to be aware and to report any coyote sightings over the next few days, police said.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

