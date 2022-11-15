ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation into stolen lawn ornaments in Orleans prompted a homeowner to reach out to police for help and after they set up a security camera in their front yard, the four-legged culprit was caught red-handed.

The Orleans Police Department said the homeowner on Brick Hill Road reached out to them on Oct. 17 to report that someone had been removing items decorating their front yard and leaving them in their neighbor’s yards.

After police spent weeks searching the area and conducting stakeouts without success, the homeowner moved a security camera to the area of the yard where the items were located and caught a coyote on camera absconding with their lawn ornament.

