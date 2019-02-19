Coyote continues to roam streets of West Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - A coyote continues to roam the streets of West Roxbury in broad daylight.

“You come outside, another human, and you see it pick up speed to move away,” said resident Ron Vish.

According to neighbors, the animal appears every few weeks, and they believe it’s the same one captured on video a month ago due to its telltale limp.

They say its erratic behavior could spell danger for cats and small dogs.

“You know, it’s winter time, probably trying to feed its young,” Vish said.

“We were out just this morning after there was some concern again regarding him,” said Director of Animal Care and Control Amanda Kennedy.

Spokespeople with animal control say they’ve been working with environmental police to relocate the coyote, but it’s still mobile enough to avoid capture and keep coming back.

“For this guy, we’re concerned that somebody might be feeding him in the area because he really isn’t moving along,” Kennedy said.

Those here say they haven’t heard of any pets attacked, but they’d rather not take the risk.

“People have cats that are outdoor cats, so, unfortunately, we can’t share these spaces with an animal like that,” Vish said.

