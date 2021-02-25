Coyote seen running around for days with head stuck in pretzel jar on the mend after being rescued by wildlife team

(WHDH) — A coyote that was seen running around with its head stuck in a pretzel jar is now on the mend after a wildlife team recently rescued the animal.

The coyote had spent days with an Utz sourdough pretzel tub stuck around its neck but members of WILD Florida Rescue were able to wrangle the animal after a four-day search, officials said in a Facebook post.

Crews tracking the coyote noted that it was getting weaker as the days wore on because the tub was preventing the animal from drinking and eating, as well as making it difficult to breathe.

The coyote was captured on Feb. 18 and taken to the Busch Wildlife Sanctuary, where specialists treated a neck wound that was inflicted by the tub.

“She is doing well now after being cleaned up and given antibiotics for the wound on her neck from the bucket, and wounds around her ears,” the sanctuary said in a Facebook post on Wednesday. “She’s eating great and putting on weight! Her wounds are still healing and we hope to release her back soon.”

When the time comes, officials say the coyote will not be released near any neighborhoods.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)