Coyote spotted hanging around MIT’s campus

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - A coyote was spotted hanging around MIT’s campus in Cambridge on Friday.

Authorities said the coyote was not bothering anyone, but was just sitting around in the snow outside the school’s science building.

Witnesses said the coyote just seemed to be curious, and was watching them pass by.

Cambridge Animal Control was called in but they determined the coyote was not a threat.

One student told 7News, “… I guess it’s a bit weird seeing one in the middle of the city. I haven’t seen one in a while.”

