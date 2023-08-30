FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Fall River say a coyote that attacked a Fall River resident while she was out walking her dog has tested positive for rabies.

The Fall River Police Department announced the results Wednesday morning, two days after a 54-year-old woman was bit by the animal on her legs and left arm.

Officials said the woman had been able to pick up her dog as she came face-to-face with the coyote, and that two bystanders rushed in to fend off the animal when the attack happened around 6 a.m. on Monday.

The woman was then brought to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries, where she remained as of Tuesday afternoon.

Some time after the attack, the coyote was found and shot by responding officers after it reappeared near the Fall River Country Club.

Police killed the animal after arriving and learning a country club employee was able to fight the animal off after it tried to attack him while he was working.

Announcing the rabies test results in a news release, the police department asked that anyone who came in direct contact with the coyote reach out the state Department of Public Health (MDPH) at 617-983-6800.

