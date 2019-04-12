CPSC issues recall of Rock ‘n Play after previous warning; more than 30 infant deaths reported

(WHDH) — Following a warning about a popular product for newborns that can be dangerous for children, The Consumer Product Safety Commission has now issued a recall of all Rock n’ Play sleepers.

The CPSC and Fisher-Price had issued the warning last week that the Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play can be dangerous for children who have exhibited the ability to roll over.

As a result of the deaths, the CPSC recommended that consumers stop using the product once infants reach 3 months of age or once infants exhibit the ability to roll over.

CPSC and Fisher-Price also reminded parents to “create a safe sleep environment” and never add blankets, pillows, stuffed toys, or other items to the Rock ‘n Play.

That warning turned to a recall Friday of the roughly 4.7 million products sold since 2009, noting that more than 30 infant fatalities have occurred in Rock ‘N Play sleepers.

Officials say parents and caretakers should stop using the product immediately and contact Fisher-Price for a refund.

Officials originally said there were 10 reports of infant deaths since 2015, all of whom were 3 months or older. In these instances, infants who were not in restraints rolled over in the Rock ‘n Play.

In the new recall, officials say that number is more than 30 deaths after infants rolled over while unrestrained, “or under other circumstances.”

For more information about the recall, visit the CPSC site here.

