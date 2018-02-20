(WHDH) — The Consumer Product Safety Commission is now suing a jogging stroller company over child injuries.

Since 2012, they’ve received more than 200 complaints about the wheels coming off certain models of Britax jogging strollers.

So far, the CPSC said the company has refused to recall the strollers.

According to the complaint, dozens of children have been hurt.

