GEARHART, Ore. (WHDH) — A crabber eager to get to his pregnant wife who had gone into labor had a unique way of getting back to land.

Dylan Ford was on a crabbing boat in the ocean when he learned his wife was ready to have their baby.

A cellphone camera captured him grabbing a surfboard and jumping into the water.

He began paddling to shore to be with his family.

Ford’s son, Breaker, was born the following day.

