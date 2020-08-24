Cracked pipe leaking refrigerant gas prompts evacuation of cancer center at South Shore Hospital

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A cracked pipe prompted the evacuation of Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women’s Cancer Center at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth on Monday, officials said.

About 75 staffers and 50 patients evacuated the building after a cracked pipe began leaking refrigerant gas and set off smoke detectors on the fourth floor around 11:30 a.m., according to the hospital and firefighters.

The building was closed while firefighters and the hospital’s engineering staff assessed the facility.

One firefighter and one member of the engineering staff were treated for heat-related symptoms.

All floors were tested to ensure there were no lingering issues.

Patients with scheduled appointments were contacted by their care team to reschedule their visits.

