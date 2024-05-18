The nonprofit Cradles to Crayons, which collects donations to ensure children have all the essentials they need is encouraging area residents to donate their gently used items as they clean out for the summer.

The organization’s Spring Greening initiative makes it easy to donate clothing items that are still in good condition with more than 40 convenient donation boxes located throughout the state that are available year-round.

Recycling clothing items with Cradles to Crayons meets the requirements of the Massachusetts Textile Disposal Ban and supports community-wide efforts to reduce the amount of clothing and other fabrics piling up in landfills, while also helping to meet children’s needs.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)