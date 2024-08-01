NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - As back to school season inches closer, Cradles to Crayons is helping kids get what they need to be successful in class.

7News’ Amaka Ubaka was on hand today for the non-profit’s annual Backpack-A-Thon. The organization helps insure children in low-income families have the supplies and clothing they need to begin a new school year.

Volunteers prepared 75,000 backpacks filled with school supplies.

Many participating in the event said they love the chance to provide a little joy to those who might need it.

“It’s so important for little kids to feel like they belong where they are and if that’s going to get kids at school, what better thing can we do than that?” said volunteer Hayley Bacewicz.

In addition to school supplies, organizers are also providing more than 150,000 packages of clothing for kids.

Learn more about Cradles to Crayons: https://www.cradlestocrayons.org/boston/

