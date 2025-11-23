BOSTON (WHDH) - With a steep drop in temperatures expected next week, winter is here across Massachusetts and the Cradles to Crayons Gear Up for Winter initiative is aiming to provide 50,000 to children living in low-income and homeless situations across Massachusetts.

“As winter begins, one in three children in Massachusetts don’t have the winter clothing they need,” said Alicia Kabir, Executive Director of Cradles to Crayons Massachusetts. “As families juggle the costs of housing, heat and food, their budgets are stretched to the limits. Cradles to Crayons Gear up for Winter will help provide warm clothing like coats, boots, and hats so local families have one less expense to worry about,” she added.

Thousands of families rely on Cradles to Crayons to keep their kids warm during New England’s harsh winter weather. This need includes clothing items, boots, hats, gloves, and coats. The organization needs more donations to meet the growing need across Massachusetts this year.

To donate, visit: https://www.cradlestocrayons.org/boston/gearupforwinter/

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)