NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) -

More than 100 volunteers for Cradles to Crayons rolled up their sleeves on Saturday to get winter clothing to local children in need.

The workers at the ‘un-gala’ event in Newton packed donated clothes, and will ultimately distribute more than 120,000 items.

“Some kids aren’t as lucky as or fortunate as us, so we can help them,” said volunteer Riya Shah.

