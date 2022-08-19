The Craigie Drawbridge will have less frequent openings to try and increase traffic efficiency during the MBTA shutdowns.

MassDOT announced they have received permission from the U.S. Coast guard to reduce the amount of “on demand” openings over the Charles River to allow for more efficiency for the approximately 100 shuttle buses that will use the route throughout the day during the month-long shutdown.

The bridge, which runs between Boston and Cambridge, will only open mid-day for 10 minute periods at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on weekdays starting August 19 and ending September 18. The drawbridge will also close from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Vessels that are able to pass under the bridge when closed are allowed to do so, while larger vessels that require the bridge opening are directed to wait until the scheduled times when traveling mid-day.

MassDOT said that the bridge will open on signal on weekends and Labor Day.

Officials expect nearby Leverett Circle to be one of several areas in and around Boston that will be trouble spots for traffic during the shutdown.

Other trouble spots include 93 and Route 1, as well as Charles Circle, Rutherford and Sullivan Square.