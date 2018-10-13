Craigslist looting victim returns home

GREENE, Maine (AP) — A Maine man has returned home to see what is left of his property after a bogus Craigslist ad promised everything was up for grabs.

George Stanley tells the Sun Journal that none of the items have been returned.

His neighbors in the town of Greene said that at times there were three to four cars and trucks parked on the street as his property was ransacked. Stanley says the stolen items include lawn mowers, generators and even recently planned landscaping plants.

He said the extent of the destruction he witnessed upon his return home this week made it seem like someone had a “vendetta.”

Police are still investigating who posted the ad. In the meantime, Stanley says he will try and restore his home to “some semblance of order.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)