IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Crane Beach in Ipswich will remain closed to swimming through the end of October due to continued shark sightings, officials announced.

Crane Beach is managed by the nonprofit, the Trustees. It was first closed to swimming on Sept. 17 after several sharks were seen swimming off the east end of the beach.

Officials extended the closure on several occasions due to additional shark sightings.

Crane Beach had been scheduled to fully reopen on Tuesday. Instead, in a post on X near 1:30 p.m., the Trustees said the beach would stay closed.

“Visitor safety is our priority,” the Trustees said.

Though the beach is off limits for swimming, it remains open for walking, hiking and other recreation activities.

The Trustees urged dog owners to keep their dogs out of the water.

