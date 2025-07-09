IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Local leaders on the North Shore are preparing for any possible shark sightings this summer and they are doing something new at Crane Beach in Ipswich to keep swimmers safe.

The beach will see far more safety precautions this summer after issues with sharks in the fall of last year.

The Trustees of Reservations have ramped up ahead of the busy beach season; lifeguards, EMT, and staff have undergone specialized training, the Ipswich harbormaster will patrol the swim area daily and a shark detection buoy will be installed in known hot spots.

If a shark is spotted or suspected, swimmers will be immediately cleared from the water, and confirmed sightings will prompt a temporary closure until officials deem it to be safe.

The last deadly shark attack in Massachusetts was off of Wellfleet in 2018.

