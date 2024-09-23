IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Swimmers looking to enjoy a day in the waves at Crane Beach before colder ocean temperatures set in this year will have to wait a few days longer due to continued shark sightings at the popular Ipswich swimming spot.

After first closing the beach to swimming on Tuesday of last week, officials were set to fully reopen Crane Beach on Monday of this week.

Rather than welcome swimmers back to the water, though, Crane Beach property director Christopher Moore said swimming would remain off limits through Sept. 30.

“Visitor safety is our top priority,” Moore said in a statement. “We will continue to reassess and will reopen for swimming as soon as shark activity in the area dissipates enough to be deemed safe.”

Sharks on Tuesday of last week were seen swimming in shallow water close to shore.

Roughly 24 hours later, Moore said the Ipswich harbormaster patrolled the area and found sharks still gathered near Crane Beach.

Moore said staff consulted with the harbormaster and a marine biologist before making their decision on Monday to extend the closure.

A new shark patrol is now scheduled to take place either on Friday or this week or on Monday, Sept. 30, depending on weather.

Crane Beach is managed by the nonprofit, the Trustees. While Crane Beach is closed to swimming, the facility remains open to other activities, including hiking on dune trails.

