BOSTON (WHDH) - A crane collapsed in East Boston Thursday, dropping a piece of a barge onto a boat in Boston Harbor, officials said.

The crane was reportedly placing the barge into the water when it gave way. No injuries were reported, according to the Boston Fire Department.

“There was a pier that was being moved from the ground into the water. It was very heavy. The crane that was moving it, one of the supports on the crane let go, and the whole pier fell into the ocean,” said Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke. “It crushed a boat in the marina and we’re trying to get another crane in.”

Crews were waiting to bring in a secondary crane to stabilize the first one and to lift the barge.

“The pier did do damage to the crane that was lifting it, so that crane is not functional now to put it back in the location they need it to be in,” Burke said.

Dive teams were on scene Thursday to make sure no one was in the water after the collapse.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

