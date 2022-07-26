BOSTON (WHDH) - A mobile crane has tipped onto a building under construction at Crescent Ave. and Dorchester Ave., the Boston Fire Department tweeted.

No injuries have been reported, but OSHA will investigate the incident. A planned technical rescue was ultimately canceled, and the job site has been evacuated.

This comes amid a series of construction accidents in the city, including an accident at the Government Center garage that killed a construction worker.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox