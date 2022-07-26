BOSTON (WHDH) - A mobile crane has tipped onto a building under construction at Crescent Ave. and Dorchester Ave., the Boston Fire Department tweeted.
No injuries have been reported, but OSHA will investigate the incident. A planned technical rescue was ultimately canceled, and the job site has been evacuated.
This comes amid a series of construction accidents in the city, including an accident at the Government Center garage that killed a construction worker.
This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.
(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)