BOSTON (WHDH) - A mobile crane has tipped onto a building under construction at Crescent Ave. and Dorchester Ave., the Boston Fire Department tweeted.

Tech Rescue response to a crane that tipped over on a building under construction at Crescent Ave and Dorchester Ave. No injuries to report. pic.twitter.com/PAjtySWUOn — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 26, 2022

No injuries have been reported, but OSHA will investigate the incident. A planned technical rescue was ultimately canceled, and the job site has been evacuated.

This comes amid a series of construction accidents in the city, including an accident at the Government Center garage that killed a construction worker.

