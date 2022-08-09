WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A crane at a Winchester construction site tipped onto a partially finished building, damaging the building.

According to the Winchester Police Department, the Rubicon construction site was for a partially constructed apartment complex on Wainwright Road and Cambridge Road near the Woburn line.

No one was injured in the incident.

