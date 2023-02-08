BOSTON (WHDH) - A multi-story building under construction in Brighton was the scene of a massive crash after a crane appeared to tip over and damage the length of the structure.

Crews could be seen monitoring the accident in the area of Corey Road on Wednesday.

As of 4:30 p.m., cones and tape could be seen surrounding the vehicle, which was on its side while the arm of the crane appeared near-fully extended, embedded in the wooden frames of the building and hovering in airspace off of the property.

Authorities have not yet said whether there were any injuries following the crash.

