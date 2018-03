HANOVER, Mass. (WHDH) – Sky7 HD was above a crane that tipped over onto a house in Hanover.

No one was injured in the incident.

The crew was in the area clearing trees that were damaged from the recent storms.

Additional details were not immediately available.

