Crane tips over onto Amazon facility in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A crane tipped over sideways and fall onto an Amazon service center in Stoughton on Wednesday morning.

Video from Sky7 HD showed the crane tilted off the ground and resting on top of the building’s roof.

It appears that no one was hurt during the incident and no major damage was visible.

Many workers left the building as a precaution.

No additional details were immediately available.

