Crane used to remove vehicles from sinkhole at outlet mall

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Vehicles stranded in a large sinkhole that opened up in the parking lot of a Pennsylvania outlet mall have been removed with the help of a crane.

At least six vehicles were engulfed by the sinkhole that opened at Tanger Outlets just east of the city of Lancaster at about 4:45 p.m. Friday.

LNP newspaper reports that a worker tethered to a tower ladder from Lafayette Fire Company climbed into the sinkhole and connected the cars to the crane.

All vehicles had been removed by about 1:15 a.m. Saturday. A fence has been set up closing off the area around the sinkhole.

A woman was reportedly in one of the vehicles when the sinkhole opened, but no injuries were reported.

Lancaster is about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Philadelphia.

