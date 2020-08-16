Cranston man dies in Block Island moped crash

BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (AP) — A Cranston man is dead after a moped crash on Block Island.

Corey Sanville, 22, died Saturday afternoon when the moped he was driving collided with an SUV, state police said. A female passenger on the moped was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Both were wearing helmets.

The driver of the SUV was not injured, and no charges are expected. It was the second fatal crash on the island in less than a week.

