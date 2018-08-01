Crash at Connecticut auto auction leaves 6 injured

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — A man driving a car at a Connecticut auto auction suffered a medical emergency, struck four pedestrians and crashed into another vehicle on Wednesday, sending six people to area hospitals, police said.

The driver of the car, who was revived at the scene, and a male pedestrian who suffered multiple injuries including head trauma, were the most seriously injured. Three other pedestrians and a man in the other vehicle also were hospitalized, police said.

The names and conditions of the victims were not immediately released. All of them work at the auction, authorities said.

The accident happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. as people were viewing vehicles for sale at Southern Auto Auction in East Windsor, about 15 miles ( 24 kilometers) north of Hartford. At the time, several cars were being driven through viewing areas in adjacent bays. The pedestrians were struck outside the bay by a Buick sedan that was pulling out.

“The driver of that vehicle suffered some type of medical emergency,” Detective Sgt. Matthew Carl said.

“He accelerated across the bays and hit four pedestrians and hit the side of the building, careened off the building, hit a vehicle coming out of one of the bays, careened off of that and ended up down into the backside of the parking lot in the woods line,” Carl said.

A police officer who was stationed at the auction helped revive the driver.

An executive at Southern Auto Auction did not immediately return a message Wednesday.

The accident came 17 years after a similar mishap in which 10 people were injured in a parking lot at Southern Auto Auction. A Chevrolet Monte Carlo went out of control when the accelerator got stuck, police said.

In May 2017, a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 76-year-old employee of the LynnWay Auto Auction in Billerica, Massachusetts, accelerated out of control on the auction floor, killing five and injuring seven.

