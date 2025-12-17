STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A multicar crash at a gas station in Stoughton Wednesday created a scary scene just before 6 a.m. Wednesday.

SKY7HD was over the scene, where a vehicle hit a gas pump, triggering the station’s fire suppression system.

“Through an initial investigation, police determined that three vehicles were involved in a crash on Sharon Street,” police said in a statement. “As a result of the crash, one of the vehicles lost control and went over the curb into the parking lot of the gas station, crashing into one of the pumps and catching fire.”

Stoughton police told drivers that Sharon Street was closed between Central Street and Bay Road as officials worked to clear the scene. The road has since reopened.

“Three vehicle occupants were transported to area hospitals with injuries not believed to be serious,” police said. “Five total occupants were involved in the crash.”

A witness called the scene “terrifying”.

Happy Patel, manager of the store at the gas station, said he went outside when he saw what happened.

“I was panicked, it was a gas station on fire,” he said. “It could have blew the whole building.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

