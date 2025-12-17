STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crash at a gas station in Stoughton Wednesday morning led to a large mess.

SKY7HD was over the scene, where it appeared a vehicle hit a gas pump, potentially triggering the station’s fire suppression system.

Stoughton police told drivers that Sharon Street was closed between Central Street and Bay Road as officials worked to clear the scene. The road has since reopened.

