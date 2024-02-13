WESTMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police responded to a serious crash Tuesday morning on Route 2 East in Westminster.

According to the MSP, “preliminary investigation indicates that a 2004 Toyota Camry operated by a 20-year-old Gardner man struck the rear of a Peterbilt dump truck with an attached plow.”

The driver of the car was transported to Heywood Hospital in Gardner via ambulance with serious injuries before being transported via helicopter to UMass Medical Center in Worcester.

The driver of the privately-owned plow, identified as a 30-year-old from Leominster, was not injured.

“Preliminary indications are that speed of the Camry and road and weather conditions were contributing factors, but the investigation is ongoing,” MSP said in a statement.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)