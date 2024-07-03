BOSTON (WHDH) - At least one person was taken to the hospital after a crash between a car and a motorcycle in Dorchester Tuesday night, police said.

The crash took place on Norfolk Street, Boston police said. A destroyed bike could be seen sitting in the middle of the road.

The windshield of the car was also smashed. Investigators were on scene as of 10 p.m.

Information about the person’s condition was not immediately available.

