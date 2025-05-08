BOSTON (WHDH) - A green line trolley and car collided near Cleveland Circle around 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

The car involved suffered some damage on the driver’s side and the trolley stopped as a result.

Police on scene shut down the street while they investigated the crash.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

