CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was taken to the hospital after a crash between an MBTA Commuter Rail train and a tractor-trailer in Canton Wednesday, officials said.

At around 1:40 p.m., firefighters responded to the railroad crossing on Pine Street when a 911 caller reported the collision, according to the Canton Fire Department.

One occupant on the train suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital, the department said. The driver of the tractor-trailer jumped out before the collision. The driver did not suffer any injuries.

“The truck was coming from Bolivar Street, driving along Pine Street, heading toward Stoughton, when the train hit the truck,” Canton Fire Chief Wendell Robery said in a statement. “Luckily, the driver is okay.”

Canton police posted photos on X showing the jackknifed truck against the front of the train.

The wreckage forced hours of traffic detours and commuter rail delays. Clean-up crews worked well into the night to clear what was left of the truck off the tracks.

One witness realized what was about to happen and recorded the crash from two cars behind.

“All of a sudden, I hear ‘ding ding ding ding,’ and then the posts came down,” said witness Adam McCulloch. “And I was like [oh no].”

McCulloch says it didn’t seem like the truck tried to go around the Crossing Arms on Pine Street. Instead, he says the arms appeared to box the truck in at the worst possible time.

He says he’s just grateful that the driver of the truck got out okay.

“You literally have seconds to decide, do you drive thru or jump out, and hope nobody gets hurt on the train,” said McCulloch.

A bus picked up the remaining passengers on the train, according to the fire department.

